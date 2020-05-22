DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €87.86 ($102.16).

Sixt stock opened at €67.05 ($77.97) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.93. Sixt has a 12-month low of €33.30 ($38.72) and a 12-month high of €100.00 ($116.28). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43.

Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

