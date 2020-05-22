DZ Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LHA. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €7.90 ($9.19) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.87 ($11.47).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA opened at €8.25 ($9.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €7.02 ($8.16) and a 52-week high of €18.48 ($21.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 3.26.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.