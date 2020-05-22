e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/22/2020 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/13/2020 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

4/14/2020 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $710.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1,587.41 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $104,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

