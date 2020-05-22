Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $72,245.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

