easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EZJ. Goodbody downgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 925 ($12.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,016.30 ($13.37).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 560.48 ($7.37) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.48. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 572.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,102.76.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

