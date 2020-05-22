eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of eHealth worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of EHTH opened at $128.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHTH. Raymond James boosted their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.45.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $986,250 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

