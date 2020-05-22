Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Holdings Trimmed by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.11% of Emcor Group worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 394.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE:EME opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $93.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

