Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,162 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $82.49 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

In related news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $405,030.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,256.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $671,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,020 shares in the company, valued at $643,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,823 shares of company stock worth $14,607,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.