Enbridge Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. US Capital Advisors has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Enbridge by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059,331 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,484,052,000 after purchasing an additional 299,685 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Enbridge by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,147,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,001,263,000 after purchasing an additional 362,920 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,470,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $814,122,000 after purchasing an additional 243,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Enbridge by 746.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

