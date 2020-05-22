Enecuum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,396.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and KuCoin. Enecuum has a total market cap of $441,090.19 and approximately $2,396.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.19 or 0.03460032 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055305 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002868 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010990 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 126,880,564 coins and its circulating supply is 49,321,894 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Enecuum

Enecuum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

