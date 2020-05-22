Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.51 ($8.73).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.90 ($9.19) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

