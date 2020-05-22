Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 247,899 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $25,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 66,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares in the company, valued at $29,030,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 441,000 shares of company stock worth $8,981,090. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.