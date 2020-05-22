Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May, 22nd (ACGL, ACTG, BBSEY, CATM, CGC, FSM, HARP, HLIT, HNI, LINC)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, May 22nd:

Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY). Goldman Sachs Group Inc issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gabelli began coverage on shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC). Bank of America Corp issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP). They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC). They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO). Liberum Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating on the stock.

