Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 22nd (AAL, ADM, AV, AZN, CPG, CSN, DLG, HSTG, HSX, ITRK)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 22nd:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 1,585 ($20.85) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,705 ($22.43).

Chesnara (LON:CSN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land contract drilling services and production services to independent and major oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company’s Drilling Services division provides contract land drilling services to operators in Texas, Louisiana, Mid-Continent, Rocky Mountain, and Appalachian regions; and in Colombia. Pioneer also provides well servicing, wireline, coiled tubing and fishing and rental services to producers in the U.S. Gulf Coast, offshore Gulf of Mexico, Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions through its Production Services Segment. Pioneer Energy Services Corp., formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company, is based in San Antonio, Texas. “

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Saga (LON:SAGA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) was given a GBX 690 ($9.08) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

