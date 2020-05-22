Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 22nd (BBY, BIG, BRC, DY, GLRE, ROSE, RYTM, SBBP, SCTBF, SDVKY)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, May 22nd:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a buy rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital to a buy rating.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company has been gaining from its transformation initiative, including the Operation North Star that encompasses driving the top-line growth, cost containment, as well as enhancement in systems and infrastructure. Moreover, it has been making operational enhancements and enhancing digital capabilities. Impressively, Big Lots has been witnessing higher sales for essential items, including consumables and food. These have been driving the company's comparable sales. However, management had withdrawn outlook for the first quarter and fiscal 2020, thanks to heightened uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The company also made unplanned expenditure on temporary store, distribution center wage increases and other items.”

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dycom have outperformed its industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, considering impressive first-quarter fiscal 2021 performance despite challenging economic backdrop. Its adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1000%. Also, contract revenues surpassed the same by 10.2%. Notably, the top and the bottom line surpassed projections. Dycom witnessed increased demand from the two of its top five customers owing to the deployment of 1-gigabit wireline networks, wireless/wireline converged networks and wireless networks. However, it has been challenges from a large customer program and a slow start at a specific customer’s rollout of its new system put pressure on its yearly results. Meanwhile, the uncertain economic backdrop owing to COVID-19 has forced Dycom to revoke its quarterly guidance.”

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $213.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

