Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Decreased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 20.7% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,533,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,091,000 after purchasing an additional 173,525 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 8.0% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

