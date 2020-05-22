Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Establishment Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $373.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.43. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 75.95% and a negative net margin of 48.39%. Equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

