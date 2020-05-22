Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,310 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETH. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 67,431.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 78.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 258.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETH opened at $11.39 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $271.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

ETH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari acquired 30,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,956,894.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

