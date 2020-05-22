Ethouse One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (HORSE)

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Ethouse has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethouse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethouse has a total market capitalization of $19,439.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.86 or 0.03454547 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055217 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002874 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Ethouse Profile

Ethouse (CRYPTO:HORSE) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 85,013,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,632,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethouse is ethouse.app. Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam. Ethouse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse.

Buying and Selling Ethouse

Ethouse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethouse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

