ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,367 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,812 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,228 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 289,030 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $24,966,000 after buying an additional 100,217 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,544 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $398,664.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,288 shares of company stock worth $3,149,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $108.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

