ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,967 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,699 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 251,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,936 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 149,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 61,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4746 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 156.45%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

