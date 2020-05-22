ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,193 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 127.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,039 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 852,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,027,000 after acquiring an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.87.

ADSK opened at $194.75 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.48 and a 200-day moving average of $177.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.