ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 649 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,234,000 after purchasing an additional 302,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,013,000 after acquiring an additional 577,028 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,202,000 after acquiring an additional 43,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock opened at $211.02 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.04 and a twelve month high of $221.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.87 and a 200 day moving average of $159.55.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.