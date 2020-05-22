ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,358 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,378,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,910,000 after acquiring an additional 284,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,668,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 174,042 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ABB by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,271,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,209,000 after acquiring an additional 259,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ABB by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,230,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,642,000 after acquiring an additional 172,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 1,134.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,470 shares in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABB opened at $18.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. TheStreet lowered ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Liberum Capital lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

