ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys 16,099 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 159.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Amdocs by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Amdocs by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amdocs by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on DOX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

