ETRADE Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 36,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $64.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

