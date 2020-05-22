ETRADE Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,335 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Entegris by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,507,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,707,000 after purchasing an additional 103,003 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,330,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,849,000 after purchasing an additional 189,566 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,793,000 after purchasing an additional 510,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Entegris by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,206,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,364.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.