ETRADE Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1,093.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,102,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 365,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 124,942 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $571,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $24.87 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46.

