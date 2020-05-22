ETRADE Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

