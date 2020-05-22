ETRADE Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

