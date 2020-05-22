ETRADE Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 444.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $228.87 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

