ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,113. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

