ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

DHR stock opened at $157.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average of $151.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,564,444 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

