ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,223 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 21,740.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 16,523 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 24.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 35.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 16.7% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 283,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 40,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $7.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

