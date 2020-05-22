ETRADE Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

