ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,146 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,831,000 after buying an additional 2,093,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after buying an additional 1,087,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,094,000 after buying an additional 81,467 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,227,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

