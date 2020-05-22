ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,982 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,982 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,909,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,210,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754,349 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,189,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,056,434,000 after purchasing an additional 217,729 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891,210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,894,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $750,420,000 after acquiring an additional 327,985 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,991,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $722,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Firstegy raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

NYSE:SU opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.45. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

