ETRADE Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 339.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $2,812,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 152.5% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 198,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 119,973 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 631.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 23.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

ALSN opened at $35.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

