ETRADE Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $75.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.