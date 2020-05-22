ETRADE Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

EFX stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.18. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.