ETRADE Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $98.87 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret Dillon purchased 2,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $151,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,623.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.