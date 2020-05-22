ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 2,005 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after acquiring an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,569 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $368.82 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.79 and its 200-day moving average is $387.39.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

