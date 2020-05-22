ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 3,276 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.55.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $64.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $66.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average is $59.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

