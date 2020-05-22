Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of EVK opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $11.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

