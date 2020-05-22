Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.64% of Everest Re Group worth $62,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 7,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,528,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 884.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $199.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

