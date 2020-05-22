ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) Short Interest Update

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.3 days. Approximately 18.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

XONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on ExOne from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.41. ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Hartner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $45,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,996.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExOne during the 4th quarter worth $7,833,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExOne by 1,085.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExOne during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExOne during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

