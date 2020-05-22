Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $425.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens upgraded Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.71.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE:FICO opened at $388.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $436.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.13 and its 200 day moving average is $354.38.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $8,093,177.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,903,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,423 shares of company stock valued at $10,341,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 62,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,501,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.