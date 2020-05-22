Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.21 ($14.20).

F has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 1-year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.