Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 39,577 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,633,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.