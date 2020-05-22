Fiera Capital Corp Has $6.37 Million Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $625.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $620.22.

Shares of SHOP opened at $802.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -691.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $262.17 and a 12 month high of $809.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

